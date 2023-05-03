Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 6,786 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,786 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726,090 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,039,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,445,000 after purchasing an additional 937,797 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,929,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,464 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 16.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,765,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 24.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919,199 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LUMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.01. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.31. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumen Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.