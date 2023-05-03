Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,525 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. First Command Bank purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FNB opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.14. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $14.71.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. F.N.B. had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $416.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FNB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

In other news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $73,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,921.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

