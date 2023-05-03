Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 4,681 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,681 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TME. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 391,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 225,634 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,807,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 846,710 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have issued reports on TME. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 86 Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.18.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Trading Down 3.6 %
About Tencent Music Entertainment Group
Tencent Music Entertainment Group is a holding company, which engages in the operation of an online music and audio entertainment platform. Its platform is composed of online music, online audio, online karaoke, music-centric live streaming, and online concert services. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.