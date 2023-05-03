Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 4,681 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TMEGet Rating) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,681 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TME. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 391,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 225,634 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,807,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 846,710 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TME. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 86 Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.22.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group is a holding company, which engages in the operation of an online music and audio entertainment platform. Its platform is composed of online music, online audio, online karaoke, music-centric live streaming, and online concert services. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

