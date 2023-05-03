Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 589 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 608.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 37,278 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $64.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.13. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.82 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Brown & Brown

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.01%.

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.92 per share, with a total value of $196,928.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,169.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on BRO shares. Citigroup upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.64.

About Brown & Brown

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.