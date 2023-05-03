Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Shares Gap Up to $12.05

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.05, but opened at $12.57. Park Hotels & Resorts shares last traded at $12.67, with a volume of 526,518 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PK. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.55.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.39 and its 200-day moving average is $12.60.

Park Hotels & Resorts Cuts Dividend

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.04 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Institutional Trading of Park Hotels & Resorts

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PK. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 76.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 353.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

