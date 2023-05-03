Park National Corp OH Has $26.62 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,963 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.2% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $26,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $110.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.25 and a 200-day moving average of $110.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $446.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $80.69 and a 1-year high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.25.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

