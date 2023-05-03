Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Bought by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,098,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,447,056,000 after buying an additional 116,630 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,990,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,923,000 after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 8.9% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,304,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,069,000 after purchasing an additional 106,939 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,175,000 after purchasing an additional 51,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 7.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,251,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,986,000 after purchasing an additional 86,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.08.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH opened at $325.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $364.57. The firm has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.96%.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total value of $151,231.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total transaction of $151,231.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490 in the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Further Reading

