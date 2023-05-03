PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $127,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 546,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,861,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PDC Energy stock opened at $61.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.16. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $89.22.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.11 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 46.24% and a return on equity of 42.84%. PDC Energy’s revenue was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.65%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,503 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 1,007.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 941 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

