PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PMT. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.14.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -26.77 and a beta of 1.44. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.43.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.58%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -363.64%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Marianne Sullivan bought 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, insider Doug Jones sold 17,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $237,222.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,547 shares in the company, valued at $899,049.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan purchased 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $138,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 13,475 shares of company stock worth $181,713 and sold 20,765 shares worth $279,988. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $213,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 158.9% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 53,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 32,549 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 94.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 14,379 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,800,000 after acquiring an additional 30,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.