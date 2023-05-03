Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Loop Capital from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pinterest from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Pinterest from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Pinterest from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.40.

NYSE:PINS opened at $21.37 on Tuesday. Pinterest has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $29.27. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of -47.49 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.29.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $877.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $312,620.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 350,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,796,670.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $1,714,407.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 512,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,523,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $312,620.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 350,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,796,670.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,463 shares of company stock valued at $3,729,770. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 2,668.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Pinterest by 315.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 5,138.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

