Piper Sandler Lowers First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Price Target to $19.50

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FSFG. TheStreet cut First Savings Financial Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a report on Sunday. They set a hold rating on the stock.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Down 4.9 %

FSFG opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. First Savings Financial Group has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $25.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.63.

First Savings Financial Group Increases Dividend

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.31). First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 million. Analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Savings Financial Group

In other First Savings Financial Group news, Director Steven R. Stemler acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,060. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSFG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in First Savings Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

