Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Shares Gap Down to $28.25

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.25, but opened at $24.00. Pliant Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.42, with a volume of 1,710,567 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.64.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 14.23, a current ratio of 14.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.02). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,273.32% and a negative return on equity of 50.75%. The company had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. Research analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $504,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,070,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $504,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,070,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 2,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $77,074.83. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 50,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,637.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,295 shares of company stock worth $2,210,030. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLRX. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,240,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,307,000 after purchasing an additional 259,300 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $36,369,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after acquiring an additional 10,338 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 51.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,599,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,410,000 after acquiring an additional 546,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $25,734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Pliant Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.