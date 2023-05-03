Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) Major Shareholder Master Fund Lp Repertoire Sells 13,009 Shares

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating) major shareholder Master Fund Lp Repertoire sold 13,009 shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $293,092.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,169,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,355,436.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Master Fund Lp Repertoire also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Portman Ridge Finance alerts:

On Wednesday, February 8th, Master Fund Lp Repertoire sold 10,144 shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $229,761.60.

On Monday, February 6th, Master Fund Lp Repertoire sold 100 shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $2,270.00.

Portman Ridge Finance Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ PTMN opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.66 million, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.22 and a 200 day moving average of $21.74. Portman Ridge Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $19.26 and a 1 year high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Portman Ridge Finance Increases Dividend

Portman Ridge Finance ( NASDAQ:PTMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.88 million. Portman Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 30.16% and a positive return on equity of 11.29%. Research analysts forecast that Portman Ridge Finance Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Portman Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.63%. Portman Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is presently -124.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Portman Ridge Finance from $23.50 to $21.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 40.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 10,104 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 30,008 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Portman Ridge Finance is an investment company. They invest in senior secured term loans and mezzanine debt primarily in privately held middle market companies, asset management companies, and debt and subordinated securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Portman Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portman Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.