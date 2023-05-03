PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 235,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,635 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in PPL were worth $6,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in PPL by 989.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Stock Performance

PPL stock opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.25.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. PPL had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. PPL’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPL

In other PPL news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

