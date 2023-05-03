Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $8,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $71.29 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.40.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 24.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 15.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $77.31.

Insider Transactions at Principal Financial Group

In other news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $256,733.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,458. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

