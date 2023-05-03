Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Director L. Jack Lord Buys 5,000 Shares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) Director L. Jack Lord bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.04 per share, with a total value of $310,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of PB stock opened at $59.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.02 and a 200-day moving average of $70.16. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.21 and a 1-year high of $78.76.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $365.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.02 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 39.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 38.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. DA Davidson raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.09.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.