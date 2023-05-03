Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) by 113.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,554 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 48,130 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.12% of Provident Financial Services worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 132.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 50.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 35.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 48.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Provident Financial Services news, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $59,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,979.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Lista bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $30,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,241 shares in the company, valued at $108,069.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $59,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,979.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Provident Financial Services Trading Down 7.7 %

PFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Provident Financial Services from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

NYSE:PFS opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.59 and a 52 week high of $25.61.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 28.77%. The firm had revenue of $130.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.56%.

Provident Financial Services Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Further Reading

