PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in PTC by 444.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter worth $2,453,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PTC by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $1,077,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,664,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,959,889.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 4,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $613,671.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,364.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $1,077,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,664,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,959,889.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 506,744 shares of company stock valued at $64,229,980 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

PTC Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $125.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.91. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.97 and a 1 year high of $139.91.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.43 million. PTC had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 15.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on PTC in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PTC from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PTC from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.09.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

Featured Stories

