QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Director James M. Field Buys 1,000 Shares

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) Director James M. Field purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.63 per share, for a total transaction of $40,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,842.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

QCR Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of QCRH opened at $38.82 on Wednesday. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.06 and a one year high of $62.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.13. The company has a market cap of $653.81 million, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.94.

QCR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCRH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in QCR in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in QCR in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in QCR by 28.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in QCR by 86.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

QCRH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on QCR from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of QCR from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QCR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment consists of the firm’s subsidiary banks, Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management, investment management and advisory services.

