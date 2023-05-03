Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) CEO Luc Seraphin Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $560,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,010,584.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Luc Seraphin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 24th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $617,625.00.

On Monday, April 17th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total transaction of $619,750.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $608,500.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $641,000.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $562,375.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $552,500.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $513,250.00.

Rambus Stock Performance

Shares of RMBS opened at $48.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.48 and a beta of 1.32. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rambus

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $113.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.99 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 2,010.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on RMBS. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Rambus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

Further Reading

