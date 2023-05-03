Redmond Asset Management LLC Has $7.09 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Redmond Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.5% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11,378.2% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,100,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 4,064,396 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 77.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,071,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531,637 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,539,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,480,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,554 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,427.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,664,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,169,000 after buying an additional 2,628,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 265.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,391,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,426,000 after buying an additional 2,464,462 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $138.92 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $144.34. The stock has a market cap of $407.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

