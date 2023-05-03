Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Carlisle Companies Incorporated’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Carlisle Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $20.90 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $21.80. The consensus estimate for Carlisle Companies’ current full-year earnings is $19.99 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ FY2025 earnings at $21.92 EPS.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CSL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.67.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 2.1 %

CSL stock opened at $211.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.60. Carlisle Companies has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.26 EPS.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total value of $2,054,921.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,730,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,315,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,490,437,000 after buying an additional 100,442 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,760,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,334,940,000 after acquiring an additional 363,372 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 323.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,200,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $518,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,274 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 8.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,079,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $583,126,000 after acquiring an additional 167,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $486,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.