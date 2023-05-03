ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Insider Sells $119,650.00 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $119,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,040,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kaushik Ghoshal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 24th, Kaushik Ghoshal sold 2,000 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $460,000.00.

NYSE RMD opened at $235.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.40 and a 1-year high of $247.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.04.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in ResMed by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 3,940.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on RMD. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho began coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.00.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

