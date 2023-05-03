Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 13,180 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,052 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.17% of Synaptics worth $6,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Synaptics by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Synaptics from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Synaptics from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Synaptics from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Synaptics from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.73.

Synaptics Stock Performance

Shares of SYNA opened at $89.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.87. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $81.13 and a one year high of $172.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.56.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.32). Synaptics had a return on equity of 33.67% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.85 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Synaptics

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $161,136.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,396 shares in the company, valued at $4,105,506.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $161,136.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,396 shares in the company, valued at $4,105,506.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $576,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,891,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Featured Stories

