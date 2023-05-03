Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 983 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,995 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Glacier Bancorp worth $7,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 9,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at Glacier Bancorp

In other news, Chairman Craig A. Langel bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.21 per share, with a total value of $201,050.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 86,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,435.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Craig A. Langel bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.21 per share, with a total value of $201,050.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 86,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,435.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Don J. Chery bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $32,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,066.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 19,990 shares of company stock valued at $712,917. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $29.80 on Wednesday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.98.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.08). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $214.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Glacier Bancorp’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GBCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. Its portfolio segment of loans includes residential, commercial, and other commercial real estate, home equity, and other consumer. The firm also offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.