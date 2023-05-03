Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 333,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in GameStop were worth $6,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in GameStop by 323.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in GameStop by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in GameStop by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in GameStop by 457.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at GameStop

In other GameStop news, Director Lawrence Cheng acquired 5,000 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,606.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GameStop Trading Up 0.2 %

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Shares of GME stock opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day moving average of $21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. GameStop Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.41 and a 12-month high of $47.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.04 and a beta of -0.30.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.29. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About GameStop

(Get Rating)

GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.

See Also

