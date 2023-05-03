Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,984 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $6,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 3,142.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

Nasdaq Stock Down 1.4 %

In related news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $118,980.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,971 shares of the company's stock, valued at $534,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,098 shares of company stock valued at $582,994 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nasdaq stock opened at $54.27 on Wednesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $69.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 34.83%.

Nasdaq Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Further Reading

