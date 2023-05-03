Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stock Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 20,230 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $6,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 204.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Power Integrations by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power Integrations Price Performance

Shares of POWI stock opened at $75.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.02. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.16 and a 12 month high of $91.98.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.55 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 25.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total value of $236,164.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 574,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,538,450.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $99,027.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,123,504.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total transaction of $236,164.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,538,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,292 shares of company stock worth $4,849,258. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.

Featured Stories

