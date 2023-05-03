Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 1,187 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.43% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $7,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 30.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,393,000 after buying an additional 200,605 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 193.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 42,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 28,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 972,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,309,000 after purchasing an additional 49,971 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,013,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,216,000 after purchasing an additional 473,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 122.4% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 137,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 75,629 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEB. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $142,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,122,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,531,220.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.62 per share, for a total transaction of $190,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,108,102 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,349.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 11,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $142,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,122,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,531,220.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 39,865 shares of company stock worth $555,064 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PEB stock opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.95, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average of $14.81. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $24.76.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.52). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $319.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.26%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

