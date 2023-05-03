Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Stock Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 20,036 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.17% of Cirrus Logic worth $6,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,086,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,733,000 after buying an additional 66,283 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,563,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,366,000 after buying an additional 223,272 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,003,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,841,000 after buying an additional 57,270 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,214,000 after buying an additional 1,277,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,423,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,907,000 after buying an additional 14,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRUS shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Cirrus Logic Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $85.38 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.94 and a 52-week high of $111.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $590.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.55 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 22.50%. Cirrus Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total transaction of $101,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,991.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total value of $101,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,991.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Thomas sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $249,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,167 shares of company stock worth $6,447,489 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cirrus Logic

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Featured Articles

