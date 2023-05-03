Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $6,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the third quarter worth about $2,629,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.1% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 103,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In related news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $712,318.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,945. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Raymond James Trading Down 3.6 %

Several research firms have commented on RJF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.43.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $86.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.87. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.14). Raymond James had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

