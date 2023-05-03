Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,199 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,821 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $6,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 149.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 6.3 %

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average of $13.80. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,278. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

