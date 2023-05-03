Reviewing 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) and Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI)

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) and 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Atlas Energy Solutions and 5E Advanced Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Atlas Energy Solutions alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Energy Solutions 0 0 8 1 3.11 5E Advanced Materials 0 0 3 0 3.00

Atlas Energy Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $24.44, indicating a potential upside of 42.87%. 5E Advanced Materials has a consensus target price of $25.67, indicating a potential upside of 514.04%. Given 5E Advanced Materials’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 5E Advanced Materials is more favorable than Atlas Energy Solutions.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A 5E Advanced Materials N/A -96.48% -67.82%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Atlas Energy Solutions and 5E Advanced Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

26.0% of 5E Advanced Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of 5E Advanced Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atlas Energy Solutions and 5E Advanced Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Energy Solutions $482.72 million 3.54 N/A N/A N/A 5E Advanced Materials N/A N/A -$66.71 million ($1.32) -3.17

Atlas Energy Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than 5E Advanced Materials.

Summary

Atlas Energy Solutions beats 5E Advanced Materials on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

(Get Rating)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. is a provider of proppant and logistics services to customers engaged in the oil and natural gas industry principally within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

About 5E Advanced Materials

(Get Rating)

5E Advanced Materials Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited. 5E Advanced Materials Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.