Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 163,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 56,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on REYN. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

Reynolds Consumer Products Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ REYN opened at $27.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.36. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $32.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.47.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.19%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

