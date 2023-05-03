Richard A. Lechleiter Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Stock

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,398.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of SYBT stock opened at $45.75 on Wednesday. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.41 and a 12 month high of $78.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.45.
Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.90%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stock Yards Bancorp
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 288,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,606,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,663,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,106,000 after purchasing an additional 311,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.
About Stock Yards Bancorp
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.
See Also
