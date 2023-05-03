Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,354,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,367,000 after buying an additional 487,528 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,253,000 after buying an additional 1,197,851 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,295,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,945,000 after buying an additional 374,098 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,447,000 after buying an additional 690,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,277,000 after buying an additional 516,556 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $203.68 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $217.20. The stock has a market cap of $281.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.58.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

