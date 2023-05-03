Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 858,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,446 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $8,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

WBD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.31.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.84, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.96.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

