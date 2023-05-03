Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $6,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Envestnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Envestnet by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Envestnet from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

NYSE ENV opened at $61.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -37.28 and a beta of 1.22. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.72 and a 1-year high of $79.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.56.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $292.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Envestnet news, insider Shelly O’brien sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $500,192.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,619.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Envestnet news, insider Shelly O’brien sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $500,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,619.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $30,172.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,677.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data and Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

