Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 461,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 49,327 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $6,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Xerox by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 654.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xerox by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xerox by 3,009.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XRX. TheStreet raised shares of Xerox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xerox in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of XRX opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.67. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $19.40.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently -73.53%.

In other news, EVP Jacques-Edouard Gueden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $156,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,031.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

