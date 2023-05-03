Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 294,722 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 294,722 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $7,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2,113.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 19,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 160,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 57,134 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 24,406 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on OXY. Citigroup increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.89.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $60.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.30 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.66.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 5.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,789,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.32 per share, with a total value of $106,154,860.28. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 211,707,119 shares in the company, valued at $12,558,466,299.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 12,371,716 shares of company stock worth $735,557,715 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Articles

