Robert H. Spilman, Jr. Acquires 1,019 Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Stock

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) CEO Robert H. Spilman, Jr. purchased 1,019 shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.43 per share, with a total value of $14,704.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,660. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSET opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $24.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average of $17.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.65 million, a PE ratio of 2.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.58.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $107.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bassett Furniture Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.89%.

BSET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSET. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 5,904.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 6.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the third quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the third quarter worth about $194,000. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products. The Retail segment consists of local furniture stores, regional furniture retailers, national department, chain stores, and single-vendor branded retailers.

Further Reading

