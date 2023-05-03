Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 195.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,134 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RBLX. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Roblox by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,442,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,535,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,303,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396,902 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 2,473.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330,861 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,567,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870,164 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,102,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,270 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.92.

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total transaction of $462,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 231,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,581,310.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $120,287.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 90,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,698.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total transaction of $462,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 231,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,581,310.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 639,381 shares of company stock valued at $24,436,353 over the last 90 days. 28.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RBLX opened at $34.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.23 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.27. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $53.88.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 200.01%. Roblox’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

