Rollins, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Rollins in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.88 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Rollins’ current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Rollins Stock Up 1.3 %

ROL stock opened at $41.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 54.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. Rollins has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $43.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.87.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $658.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rollins

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,675,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the 1st quarter worth $61,799,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Rollins by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,221,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,569 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,693,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,911 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 225.6% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,580,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,008 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In other news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,719,182.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,582,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

