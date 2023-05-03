Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,541 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at $118,218,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 314.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,741,831 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $146,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,619 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 478.3% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,158,117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,595,000 after purchasing an additional 957,849 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at $45,046,000. Finally, Mane Global Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at $40,705,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.53.

In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,345,041.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,227,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,047 shares of company stock worth $3,947,565. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ROST stock opened at $104.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $122.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.65.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

