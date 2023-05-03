RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in RPC were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in RPC by 219.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,203,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RPC by 14.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,644,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,773 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in RPC by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,745,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,327,000 after buying an additional 1,013,630 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in RPC by 337.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,030,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after buying an additional 794,755 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in RPC by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,306,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,281,000 after buying an additional 744,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

RPC Price Performance

NYSE RES opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.84. RPC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40.

RPC Announces Dividend

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). RPC had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The company had revenue of $476.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

RPC declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 26th that permits the company to buyback 8,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of RPC from $10.50 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded RPC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of RPC from $8.50 to $8.25 in a research note on Tuesday.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

See Also

