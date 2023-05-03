Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saia by 49.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,648,000 after purchasing an additional 236,105 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Saia by 100.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 323,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,550,000 after buying an additional 162,558 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Saia by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,583,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,089,000 after buying an additional 146,262 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saia by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,156,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $599,674,000 after buying an additional 92,688 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Saia by 53.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 201,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,262,000 after purchasing an additional 70,237 shares during the last quarter.

SAIA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Saia from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Saia from $310.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen increased their price objective on Saia from $229.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.94.

Saia stock opened at $294.24 on Wednesday. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $168.03 and a one year high of $306.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $273.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.28. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.52.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.28 million. Saia had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,143 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total value of $2,695,630.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,071.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,143 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total value of $2,695,630.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,071.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,592 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.88, for a total value of $1,542,720.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,852,664.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,004 shares of company stock worth $11,137,223 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

