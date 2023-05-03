SAP (NYSE:SAP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SAP (NYSE:SAPGet Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SAP from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SAP from $134.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup raised shares of SAP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of SAP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $120.20.

SAP Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $134.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.49 billion, a PE ratio of 75.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SAP has a 1 year low of $78.22 and a 1 year high of $136.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.77 and its 200-day moving average is $113.66.

SAP Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $2.1864 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.27%.

Institutional Trading of SAP

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 120.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of SAP by 72.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

