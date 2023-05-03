Schrödinger (SDGR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Schrödinger to post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Schrödinger Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $28.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.97. Schrödinger has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $35.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,056,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,311,000 after purchasing an additional 112,074 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,641,000 after buying an additional 69,962 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,821,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,051,000 after acquiring an additional 640,051 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,567,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 7.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,494,000 after acquiring an additional 70,222 shares during the period. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Schrödinger

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SDGR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Schrödinger from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Schrödinger from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

