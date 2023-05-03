Scott Smith Sells 1,300 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Stock

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) Director Scott Smith sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $72,579.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,461.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of INDB opened at $50.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Independent Bank Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $49.77 and a fifty-two week high of $91.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

INDB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,422,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,929,000 after buying an additional 215,685 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,325,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,187,000 after buying an additional 54,624 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 5.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,810,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,824,000 after buying an additional 87,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Independent Bank by 251.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,208,000 after purchasing an additional 688,062 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,677,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

