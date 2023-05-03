SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) CEO Qichao Hu Sells 69,872 Shares

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) CEO Qichao Hu sold 69,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $115,288.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,350,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,501.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
SES AI Stock Down 5.1 %
Shares of NYSE:SES opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. SES AI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.62. The company has a market cap of $521.22 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.27.
SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that SES AI Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of SES AI from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.
SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
